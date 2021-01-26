Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.