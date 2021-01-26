Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 76,682 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,682 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average is $194.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

