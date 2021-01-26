Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $126.17 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,842 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $126,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

