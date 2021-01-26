Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.16 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Humana by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.80. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

