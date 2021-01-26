Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 317.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $22,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

