Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $27,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

SBAC opened at $276.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,843.41 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.26 and a 200-day moving average of $295.70. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

