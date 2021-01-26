Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

