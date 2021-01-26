Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $722.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $721.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

