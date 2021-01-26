Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart stock opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

