NIX Trading Up 15.3% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, NIX has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $2.77 million and $47,523.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.94 or 0.04142617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00418132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01333487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00542152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00431546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00266766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022892 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,629,611 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

