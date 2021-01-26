NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading Up 74% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00783294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.90 or 0.04267368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017548 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.