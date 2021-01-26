Nokia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 221,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 49,332 call options.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 2,327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nokia by 477.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,969,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,886 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

