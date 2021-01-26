Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s (NKRKY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DNB Markets lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

