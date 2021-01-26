Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €155.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €176.20 ($207.29).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €158.64 ($186.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €179.50 ($211.18).

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

