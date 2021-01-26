Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.42% of Nordson worth $48,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

