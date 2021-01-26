NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.67 ($41.96).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock opened at €39.62 ($46.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.29.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.