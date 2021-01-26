Northeast Bank (NBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Northeast Bank to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 million.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.67.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.