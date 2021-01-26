Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.47.

NTRS stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,816,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 807,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,979,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

