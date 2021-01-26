Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 208.0% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

NYSE NOC opened at $299.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

