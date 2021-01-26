Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NWBI stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.