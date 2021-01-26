Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 23,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

