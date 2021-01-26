Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. 21,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,279. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

