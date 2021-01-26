Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

VPG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

