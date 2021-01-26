Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 570 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.30. 26,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,639. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

