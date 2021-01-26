Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

