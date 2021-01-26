Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

PAYX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. 48,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

