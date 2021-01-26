Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 841 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

STT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. 38,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,500. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

