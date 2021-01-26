Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 982 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. 818,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

