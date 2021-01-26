Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

