Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

