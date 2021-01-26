NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,028,473 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

