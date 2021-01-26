Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $138,573.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

