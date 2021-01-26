Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NUE opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.