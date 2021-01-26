NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Sells C$54,000.00 in Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,733,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,002.24.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) alerts:

On Monday, January 18th, Albert Matter sold 875,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Albert Matter sold 54,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$6,812.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$230,000.00.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.68 million and a PE ratio of -23.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.