Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Million

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce $5.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 million to $21.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 9,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

