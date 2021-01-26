NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 106,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $546.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

