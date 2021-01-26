Nwam LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $701,825 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

