Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 3,041 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

