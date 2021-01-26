Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 5,743 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

