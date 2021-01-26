Nwam LLC Invests $284,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.94 and a 200 day moving average of $331.29. The stock has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

