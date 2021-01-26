Nwam LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.