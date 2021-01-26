Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659,878 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of -710.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

