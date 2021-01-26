Nxt Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $847,164.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010290 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

