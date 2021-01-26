OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average is $180.41.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

