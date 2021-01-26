OceanEx Token (OCE) One Day Volume Hits $91,736.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $91,736.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.