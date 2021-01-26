Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 212,684 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

