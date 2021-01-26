OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

Stock analysts at ING Group started coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OCINF stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

