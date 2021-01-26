OctoFi (OCTO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.16 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One OctoFi token can now be bought for about $44.54 or 0.00140134 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $25.53 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00130205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00282096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036584 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

