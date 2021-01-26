Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

WAF stock opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €132.59 and its 200 day moving average is €96.91. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

