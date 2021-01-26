Oddo Bhf Lowers Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SSLLF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $171.28 on Friday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $171.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

